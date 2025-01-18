Backend Software Engineer compensation in India at HERE Technologies ranges from ₹2.18M per year for L7 to ₹3.6M per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.44M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HERE Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L5
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L7
₹2.18M
₹2.11M
₹0
₹66.9K
L8
₹3.6M
₹3.41M
₹0
₹185K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
