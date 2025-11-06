Software Engineer compensation in United States at HERE Technologies ranges from $110K per year for L5 to $212K per year for L10. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HERE Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L5
$110K
$90K
$20K
$0
L6
$109K
$105K
$0
$4.1K
L7
$124K
$118K
$2K
$3.6K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
No salaries found
