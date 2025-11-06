Software Engineer compensation in Mumbai Metropolitan Region at HERE Technologies ranges from ₹3.67M per year for L5 to ₹5.76M per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in Mumbai Metropolitan Region package totals ₹2.48M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HERE Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L5
₹3.67M
₹3.67M
₹0
₹0
L6
₹1.63M
₹1.6M
₹0
₹28.8K
L7
₹2.26M
₹2.2M
₹0
₹61K
L8
₹3.78M
₹3.48M
₹35.5K
₹259K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title