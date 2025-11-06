HERE Technologies Software Engineer Salaries in Krakow Metropolitan Area

Software Engineer compensation in Krakow Metropolitan Area at HERE Technologies totals PLN 165K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Krakow Metropolitan Area package totals PLN 201K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HERE Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L5 Software Engineer I ( Entry Level ) PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- L6 Software Engineer II PLN 165K PLN 157K PLN 0 PLN 7.6K L7 Senior Engineer PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- L8 Lead Engineer PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- View 2 More Levels

