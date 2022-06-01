HERBL offers highly tailored, industry-specific solutions through the use of innovative technology, seasoned information management experts, highly-trained security specialists, and top-notch sales and marketing professionals.Utilizing proven distribution methods, our model is based on a perishable supply chain strategy that emphasizes the importance of customer satisfaction. We are the final gate of quality inspection and testing; additionally, we provide tax collection and fulfill all state reporting requirements. At HERBL, we don't build corporate mergers - we build teams.