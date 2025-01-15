← Company Directory
Herbalife
Herbalife Salaries

Herbalife's salary ranges from $92,333 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in Mexico at the low-end to $248,750 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Herbalife. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $158K
Product Designer
$129K
Product Manager
$249K
Software Engineering Manager
$169K
Solution Architect
$92.3K
Technical Program Manager
$168K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Herbalife is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $248,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Herbalife is $162,790.

