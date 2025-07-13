Company Directory
Hepsiburada
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Hepsiburada Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Turkey package at Hepsiburada totals TRY 590K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Hepsiburada's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/13/2025

Median Package
company icon
Hepsiburada
Senior Quality Assurance Engineer
Istanbul, IB, Turkey
Total per year
TRY 590K
Level
3
Base
TRY 545K
Stock (/yr)
TRY 0
Bonus
TRY 45.4K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Hepsiburada?

TRY 6.05M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve TRY 1.13M+ (sometimes TRY 11.35M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Hepsiburada in Turkey sits at a yearly total compensation of TRY 1,248,192. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hepsiburada for the Software Engineer role in Turkey is TRY 559,782.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Hepsiburada

Related Companies

  • Netflix
  • Facebook
  • DoorDash
  • Dropbox
  • Google
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources