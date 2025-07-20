Company Directory
Henry Schein One
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Henry Schein One Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in New Zealand package at Henry Schein One totals NZ$192K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Henry Schein One's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
Henry Schein One
Software Engineer
Auckland, AU, New Zealand
Total per year
NZ$192K
Level
Principal Engineer
Base
NZ$192K
Stock (/yr)
NZ$0
Bonus
NZ$0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
11+ Years
What are the career levels at Henry Schein One?

NZ$275K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NZ$51.6K+ (sometimes NZ$516K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Henry Schein One in New Zealand sits at a yearly total compensation of NZ$197,924. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Henry Schein One for the Software Engineer role in New Zealand is NZ$191,709.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Henry Schein One

Related Companies

  • PayPal
  • Facebook
  • Snap
  • Uber
  • Amazon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources