Company Directory
Hempacco
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Hempacco that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Hempacco is disrupting the tobacco industry with hemp-based alternatives to cigarettes. They own research, development, manufacturing, and sales of smokable hemp brands, including The Real Stuff™ Hemp Smokables. They offer private label agreements, IP licensing, and patented counter displays and vending machines called HempBoxes™. They also provide private-label services for smokable products and CBD automated retail concepts. Their mission is to be the most recognized name brand of Hemp Smokable products in the world. Contact investor relations for more information.

    https://hempacco.com
    Website
    2019
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Hempacco

    Related Companies

    • Netflix
    • Pinterest
    • Lyft
    • Roblox
    • Spotify
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources