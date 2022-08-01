← Company Directory
HelpSystems
Work Here? Claim Your Company

HelpSystems Salaries

HelpSystems's salary ranges from $24,220 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $213,925 for a Sales Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of HelpSystems. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Information Technologist (IT)
$156K
Management Consultant
$131K
Sales
$149K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Sales Engineer
$214K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$24.2K
Software Engineer
$95.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at HelpSystems is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $213,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HelpSystems is $139,912.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for HelpSystems

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • Flipkart
  • Uber
  • Coinbase
  • Amazon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources