Help Scout
Help Scout Salaries

Help Scout's salary ranges from $114,425 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $190,950 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Help Scout. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Marketing
$114K
Product Designer
$177K
Recruiter
$136K
Sales
$165K
Software Engineer
$191K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Help Scout is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $190,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Help Scout is $164,820.

