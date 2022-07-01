← Company Directory
Help Scout
    Help Scout is designed with your customers in mind. Provide email and live chat with a personal touch, and deliver help content right where your customers need it, all in one place, all for one low price.The customer experience is simple and training staff is painless, but Help Scout still has all the powerful features you need to provide great support at scale. With best in-class-reporting, an integrated knowledge base, 50+ integrations and a robust API, Help Scout lets your team focus on what really matters: your customers.Help Scout is trusted by 12,000+ customers in over 140 countries, including Buffer, GrubHub, AngelList, and Timbuk2.

    2011
    150
    $10M-$50M
