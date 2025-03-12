All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in Germany at HelloFresh totals €103K per year for Senior Product Owner. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €87.3K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HelloFresh's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Product Owner
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Product Owner
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Senior Product Owner
€103K
€90.4K
€8.9K
€3.4K
Associate Director
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***