HelloFresh
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

HelloFresh Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in Germany package at HelloFresh totals €75.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HelloFresh's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/14/2025

Median Package
company icon
HelloFresh
Senior Product Designer
Berlin, BE, Germany
Total per year
€75.7K
Level
L3
Base
€68.7K
Stock (/yr)
€7K
Bonus
€0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at HelloFresh?

€146K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at HelloFresh in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €96,020. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HelloFresh for the Product Designer role in Germany is €76,213.

Other Resources