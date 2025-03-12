← Company Directory
HelloFresh
HelloFresh Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in United States at HelloFresh totals $200K per year for Senior Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $190K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HelloFresh's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist
$200K
$175K
$24.4K
$0
Staff Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 1 More Levels
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at HelloFresh?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at HelloFresh in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $232,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HelloFresh for the Data Scientist role in United States is $170,000.

Other Resources