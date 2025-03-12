All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at HelloFresh totals $200K per year for Senior Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $190K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HelloFresh's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist
$200K
$175K
$24.4K
$0
Staff Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***