HelloFresh
HelloFresh Data Analyst Salaries

The median Data Analyst compensation in United Kingdom package at HelloFresh totals £35.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HelloFresh's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025

Median Package
company icon
HelloFresh
Data Analyst
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£35.1K
Level
Lead
Base
£35.1K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at HelloFresh?

£123K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at HelloFresh in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £39,353. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HelloFresh for the Data Analyst role in United Kingdom is £35,120.

Other Resources