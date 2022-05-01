← Company Directory
Hellman & Friedman
Hellman & Friedman Salaries

Hellman & Friedman's salary ranges from $52,298 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Canada at the low-end to $126,616 for a Software Engineering Manager in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hellman & Friedman. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $94.6K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $80.9K
Business Analyst
$52.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$103K
Product Designer
$82.9K
Product Manager
$103K
Software Engineering Manager
$127K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hellman & Friedman is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $126,616. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hellman & Friedman is $94,647.

