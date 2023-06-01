← Company Directory
Helius Energy
    Helius Sunlink PV is a global high-tech company that provides solar modules, biomass generators, and electric mobility equipment for a reliable green future. Founded in 2004, Helius relies on robotic equipment, professional management, and a strong technical team to develop efficient and intelligent products. With an annual production of 5.7GW in 2022, Helius continues to grow in European and South American markets, delivering high-standard equipment to residential, commercial, utility, and off-grid projects worldwide. Helius products are designed to extend the lifetime value of plants assets, minimize downtime, enhance safety availability, and maximize energy generation and profit acquisition. Helius employees are committed to building a better world by investing in renewable energy and promoting solar technology to provide clean and sustainable energy for humanity to better protect our environment.

    heliusenergy.com.br
    Website
    2004
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

