Heliogen is a renewable energy technology company unlocking the power of sunlight to replace fossil fuels, delivering a new class of always-available, reliable, and historically low-cost clean energy whenever and however it is needed. Heliogen’s first-of-its-kind Sunlight Refinery™ makes clean energy accessible and significantly more cost-effective than fossil fuels, enabling businesses to meet sustainability mandates without compromising on reliability or cost. Heliogen’s technology delivers carbon-free electricity, high-temperature heat, or hydrogen with one scalable, turnkey solution that leverages AI, multi-disciplinary engineering expertise, design innovation, and the use of economic thermal storage. With barrier-breaking applications for solar and hydrogen energy at any scale, Heliogen has pioneered the surest path forward to a decarbonized economy and increased clean energy access. Each Sunlight Refinery installation has the ability to avoid almost half a million tons of CO2 over its lifetime. Overall, through its technology’s capability to eradicate 1 gigaton of CO2 — the equivalent of 3% of global emissions — by 2030, Heliogen is empowering a sustainable future.