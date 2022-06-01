Founded in 1957, Helena Chemical Company (now Helena Agri-Enterprises) has grown to be one of the nation’s foremost agricultural and specialty formulators and distributors in the United States. Products and services offered include Crop Protection Products, Fertilizer and Fertilizer Application Services, Specialized Nutrients, Seed and Seed Treatments, Financial Services, and Precision Ag Services and Software. Helena also offers its own line of products — Adjuvants, Bioscience, Branded Fertilizers, Nutritionals, Seed Treatments and Value-Added Products — through the Helena Products Group (HPG).Helena is headquartered outside of Memphis in Collierville, Tennessee. Across the country, Helena has over 4,000 employees that work in about 450 branch locations, as well as division offices.Helena’s overriding goal is to help its customers succeed. This is achieved with a unique combination of dedicated and knowledgeable people, unique and useful products and the latest technical knowledge. The company defines its own success through the success of its customers.The theme of People…Products…Knowledge… pervades all levels of the company, with customer success as the goal and ultimate end result.