Helbiz offers users living in urban areas on-demand access to affordable, easy-to-use scooters and bikes that are perfect for small trips, and feature on-board connectivity and electric-powered batteries. With the recent acquisition of market leader MiMoto, the Helbiz fleet now also features electric moped for loger distance urban trips. Helbiz designed this scalable, data-driven micromobility transportation business with a focus on rider safety, the ability to reduce Earth’s carbon footprint, and an approach that works in concert with city leaders regarding regulations and deployment.