← Company Directory
Helbiz
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Helbiz that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Helbiz offers users living in urban areas on-demand access to affordable, easy-to-use scooters and bikes that are perfect for small trips, and feature on-board connectivity and electric-powered batteries. With the recent acquisition of market leader MiMoto, the Helbiz fleet now also features electric moped for loger distance urban trips. Helbiz designed this scalable, data-driven micromobility transportation business with a focus on rider safety, the ability to reduce Earth’s carbon footprint, and an approach that works in concert with city leaders regarding regulations and deployment.

    http://www.helbiz.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    180
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Helbiz

    Related Companies

    • Microsoft
    • Facebook
    • Amazon
    • Square
    • Dropbox
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources