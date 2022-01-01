← Company Directory
HeartFlow
HeartFlow Salaries

HeartFlow's salary ranges from $174,125 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $229,140 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of HeartFlow. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $196K
Product Designer
$174K
Software Engineering Manager
$229K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at HeartFlow is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $229,140. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HeartFlow is $196,000.

