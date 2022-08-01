← Company Directory
Heartbeat Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Heartbeat Health that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Heartbeat Health is a venture-backed health tech startup in New York. We are working to deliver the most effective, efficient, and engaging virtual heart care in the world. By 2030, over 40% of the US population will have heart disease, with direct and indirect costs approaching $1 trillion USD. Heart disease may be the most important health crisis we confront in our time. Heartbeat addresses this problem via virtual cardiology services that include diagnostic interpretation, telecardiology, and procedural referrals to bring virtual-first care to cardiology, and improve the outcomes and efficiency for cardiac patients. Our team consists of passionate and proven physicians, engineers, scientists, designers, and founders attacking this problem from first principles, applying human-centered design, and developing evidence-based AI to solve this global issue. We collaborate with the American College of Cardiology, and we have been recognized as one of the 150 most promising digital health startups by CB Insights. We recently closed our Series B funding and are backed by Echo Health Ventures, Optum Ventures, DaVita Venture Group, .406 Ventures, Kindred Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Designer Fund, and Max Ventures. We’ve been featured in TechCrunch, CNBC, Fast Company, and Forbes.

    https://heartbeathealth.com
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Heartbeat Health

    Related Companies

    • Tesla
    • Flipkart
    • Intuit
    • Square
    • Netflix
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources