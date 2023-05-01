← Company Directory
HealthTap
Top Insights
    • About

    HealthTap is a virtual primary care practice that offers affordable, quality care to all Americans. Members have access to a long-term primary care doctor who provides personalized healthcare management through texting and video appointments. Urgent care is also available seven days a week. A network of 90,000 volunteer doctors across 147 specialties provides free informational answers to health questions. HealthTap partners with tech giants like Samsung and Amazon and offers a new product, Eval360, to improve gaps in care for better patient outcomes. Tens of millions of consumers use HealthTap each year, with an average 4.9-star rating for doctor visits.

    http://www.healthtap.com
    Website
    2010
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Featured Jobs

