Healthie is a SaaS company that provides infrastructure for virtual-first healthcare companies to launch and scale provider services. Their software offers a turnkey solution for innovative companies to launch provider services, streamlines operations, and builds longitudinal relationships with clients. Healthie is HIPAA, PIPEDA, GDPR, and PCI-compliant, and their cloud-based platform comes with a web and mobile app. They are headquartered in New York and are currently hiring.