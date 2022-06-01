← Company Directory
HealthEquity
HealthEquity Salaries

HealthEquity's salary ranges from $117,410 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $300,490 for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of HealthEquity. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $149K

Backend Software Engineer

Human Resources
$184K
Project Manager
$117K

Recruiter
$181K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$300K
Software Engineering Manager
$203K
Solution Architect
$145K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at HealthEquity is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $300,490. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HealthEquity is $181,300.

