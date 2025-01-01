← Company Directory
HealthCheck360
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about HealthCheck360 that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    HealthCheck360 is a corporate wellness and health management company focused on reducing medical costs, workers compensation claims, and absenteeism while increasing employee engagement and productivity. This is accomplished by identifying present risks with a comprehensive Health Risk Assessment with onsite biometric screenings, engaging participants through technology and programming, educating the participant with risk-specific targeted communications, and supporting positive behavior change through our HealthCheck360 Coaching and Condition Management programs.

    healthcheck360.com
    Website
    2007
    Year Founded
    94
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for HealthCheck360

    Related Companies

    • Roblox
    • Snap
    • Pinterest
    • DoorDash
    • Tesla
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources