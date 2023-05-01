HBS is a leading company that offers project management, medical equipment planning, transition planning, facility activation services, regulatory compliance assistance, and turn-key development capabilities to health systems worldwide. They provide a comprehensive suite of services that streamline the project planning and implementation process, enabling healthcare organizations to deliver safe, seamless, and compliant care. HBS was founded in 2006 and has offices across the US. Their vision is to reimagine the way healthcare organizations bring projects to life.