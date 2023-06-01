← Company Directory
Health iPASS
    Health iPASS improves the patient revenue cycle by simplifying the check-in process and streamlining patient payments. The solution promotes price transparency, builds trust, and increases operating income for providers. It supports 850+ payers and 90+ practice management systems, and has enabled double digit increases in operating income for providers. Many providers have realized 90-95% patient net collection rates, slashed denials by over 50%, and have significantly reduced cost and time to collect.

    https://healthipass.com
    2013
    57
    $10M-$50M
    Other Resources