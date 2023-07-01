Health In Harmony is a company focused on reversing tropical rainforest deforestation for the benefit of the planet. They believe that rainforests are crucial for humanity's survival and aim to address global heating. Through radical listening, they collaborate with rainforest communities in Borneo, Madagascar, and Brazil to bring about the necessary change. They recognize the expertise and role of local and indigenous communities in protecting rainforests and work across disciplines to improve the health of these communities and ecosystems. For more information and opportunities, visit their website.