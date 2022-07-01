Health-E Commerce is a consumer health and wellness online retailer, comprised of five brands — FSA Store, HSA Store, WellDeserved Health, Medicare OTC Store, and Caring Mill. Since 2010, we have launched direct-to-consumer e-commerce brands aimed at simplifying the U.S. tax-free healthcare market and helping everyday Americans and companies benefit better from workplace benefits, wellness and health spending programs.We are passionate about helping consumers to improve their health and maximize their health savings through qualified shopping and education. Through our websites, eligibility lists, and content, we help consumers understand, manage, and use their benefits. We also advocate for the eligibility of important new product categories, such as OTC meds and feminine care, to increase the types of everyday products that are eligible.