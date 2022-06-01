← Company Directory
Health Carousel
    • About

    Health Carousel was founded in Cincinnati, OH in 2004 with a vision to build a company that could ensure that US patients have access to qualified healthcare professionals when and where they need them. The founders developed service lines that helped US healthcare organizations address their short-term and long-term workforce challenges. Health Carousel is a total talent management company with a leading portfolio of healthcare staffing and workforce solutions: Health Carousel Travel Network, Health Carousel Locum Network, Health Carousel International Network, and Health Carousel Workforce Solutions. By delivering highly qualified healthcare professionals across a range of in-demand healthcare professions, as well as strategic clinical, MSP and workforce solutions, we are working to ensure every patient in the United States of America has access to a qualified healthcare professional, when and where they are needed.In 2020, Health Carousel was recognized by Staffing Industry Analyst’s (SIA) as the 6th-fastest-growing U.S. staffing firm, the 9th largest healthcare staffing company in the nation, and was listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America list for the fifth consecutive year.

    http://healthcarousel.com
    Website
    2004
    Year Founded
    1,010
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

