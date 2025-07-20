Company Directory
Headway.co
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Headway.co Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Headway.co totals $202K per year. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
Headway.co
Software Engineer
Seattle, WA
Total per year
$202K
Level
L2
Base
$169K
Stock (/yr)
$33.1K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Headway.co?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Headway.co, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

