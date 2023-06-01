← Company Directory
Headway.co
Headway.co Salaries

Headway.co's salary ranges from $200,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $205,965 for a Graphic Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Headway.co. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $200K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Graphic Designer
$206K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Headway.co, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

The highest paying role reported at Headway.co is Graphic Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $205,965. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Headway.co is $202,983.

