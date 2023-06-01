Heads Up is a digital health technology company that uses low-cost sensors, lab testing, advanced analytics, and remote health coaching to deliver solutions for prevention, health optimization, longevity, and peak performance. The platform has gained commercial validation from over 50,000 users in 60+ countries globally and from organizations including Podiums Sports Medicine, AttiaMD, UCSF, and many more. Heads Up stands for empowering individuals to optimize their health and live their best life.