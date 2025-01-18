Analyst compensation in India at HCL Technologies totals ₹362K per year for L1. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HCL Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
₹362K
₹362K
₹0
₹0
L2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
