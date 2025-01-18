← Company Directory
HCL Technologies
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Venture Capitalist

  • Analyst

HCL Technologies Analyst Salaries

Analyst compensation in India at HCL Technologies totals ₹362K per year for L1. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HCL Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹169K - ₹204K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹158K₹169K₹204K₹215K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
₹362K
₹362K
₹0
₹0
L2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.54M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at HCL Technologies?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Venture Capitalist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Analyst at HCL Technologies in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹362,420. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HCL Technologies for the Analyst role in India is ₹157,804.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for HCL Technologies

Related Companies

  • Infosys
  • Mphasis
  • Mindtree
  • Zensar Technologies
  • Tata Consultancy Services
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources