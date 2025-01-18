Salaries

Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

India

HCL Technologies Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer Salaries in India

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in India at HCL Technologies ranges from ₹406K per year for L1 to ₹1.76M per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.29M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HCL Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus L1 Software Engineer (Entry Level) ₹406K ₹406K ₹0 ₹0 L2 Senior Software Engineer ₹1.33M ₹1.32M ₹0 ₹15.8K L3 Lead Software Engineer ₹1.76M ₹1.68M ₹6K ₹73.9K L4 Senior Lead Software Engineer ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- View 3 More Levels

Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.54M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( INR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at HCL Technologies ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.