HBT Financial
    HBT Financial is a bank holding company that operates Heartland Bank and Trust Company, providing banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. They offer deposit accounts, loans, wealth management services, farmland management and sales, crop insurance services, treasury management services, and digital banking services. The company operates through 57 branch locations in Central and Northeastern Illinois and four locations in Eastern Iowa. HBT Financial was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

    https://ir.hbtfinancial.com
    Website
    1920
    Year Founded
    728
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

