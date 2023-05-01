HBT Financial is a bank holding company that operates Heartland Bank and Trust Company, providing banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. They offer deposit accounts, loans, wealth management services, farmland management and sales, crop insurance services, treasury management services, and digital banking services. The company operates through 57 branch locations in Central and Northeastern Illinois and four locations in Eastern Iowa. HBT Financial was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.