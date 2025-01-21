← Company Directory
HBC Digital
HBC Digital UX Researcher Salaries

The average UX Researcher total compensation in Canada at HBC Digital ranges from CA$49.3K to CA$70.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HBC Digital's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$56.5K - CA$66.1K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$49.3KCA$56.5KCA$66.1KCA$70.3K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at HBC Digital?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Researcher at HBC Digital in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$70,333. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HBC Digital for the UX Researcher role in Canada is CA$49,293.

Other Resources