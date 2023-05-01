← Company Directory
Hazelcast
Hazelcast Salaries

Hazelcast's salary ranges from $146,535 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager in Poland at the low-end to $230,952 for a Software Engineer in Bulgaria at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hazelcast. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
$231K
Software Engineering Manager
$147K
Solution Architect
$215K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hazelcast is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $230,952. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hazelcast is $214,920.

