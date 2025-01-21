← Company Directory
Hays
Hays Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in Poland at Hays ranges from PLN 41.8K to PLN 59.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Hays's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 47.5K - PLN 56.3K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 41.8KPLN 47.5KPLN 56.3KPLN 59.4K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Hays?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Hays in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 59,392. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hays for the Recruiter role in Poland is PLN 41,832.

