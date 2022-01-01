← Company Directory
Hawk-Eye Innovations
Hawk-Eye Innovations Salaries

Hawk-Eye Innovations's salary ranges from $42,583 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $82,334 for a Recruiter at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hawk-Eye Innovations. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $75.9K
Administrative Assistant
$69.7K
Product Designer
$42.6K
Recruiter
$82.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hawk-Eye Innovations is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $82,334. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hawk-Eye Innovations is $72,794.

