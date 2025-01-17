← Company Directory
Hats & Ladders
Hats & Ladders Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in United States at Hats & Ladders ranges from $164K to $238K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Hats & Ladders's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$186K - $216K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$164K$186K$216K$238K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Hats & Ladders in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $238,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hats & Ladders for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $164,000.

