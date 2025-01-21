← Company Directory
HashiCorp
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

HashiCorp Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at HashiCorp ranges from $169K per year for L2 to $226K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $183K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HashiCorp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
Software Engineer II
$169K
$151K
$17.7K
$0
L3
Senior Software Engineer I
$226K
$177K
$48.8K
$0
L4
Senior Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At HashiCorp, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at HashiCorp in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $247,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HashiCorp for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United States is $191,000.

