← Company Directory
HashiCorp
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

HashiCorp Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at HashiCorp ranges from $150K per year for Associate Product Manager to $305K per year for Senior Product Manager I. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $270K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HashiCorp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Product Manager
$150K
$143K
$6.8K
$0
Product Manager I
$190K
$168K
$22.3K
$0
Product Manager II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager I
$305K
$221K
$79K
$4.6K
View 6 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At HashiCorp, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at HashiCorp in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $400,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HashiCorp for the Product Manager role in United States is $245,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for HashiCorp

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • Salesforce
  • Oracle
  • ServiceNow
  • Walmart Global Tech
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources