← Company Directory
Harvest Partners
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Harvest Partners Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in United States at Harvest Partners ranges from $154K to $224K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Harvest Partners's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$177K - $201K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$154K$177K$201K$224K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Software Engineer submissions at Harvest Partners to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Harvest Partners?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Harvest Partners in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $224,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Harvest Partners for the Software Engineer role in United States is $153,900.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Harvest Partners

Related Companies

  • DoorDash
  • Spotify
  • Netflix
  • Google
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources