Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The average Mechanical Engineer total compensation in United States at Harley-Davidson ranges from $89.9K to $123K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Harley-Davidson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

$97.4K - $116K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$89.9K$97.4K$116K$123K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Harley-Davidson?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Harley-Davidson in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $123,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Harley-Davidson for the Mechanical Engineer role in United States is $89,880.

