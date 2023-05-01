← Company Directory
Hardware Hank
    • About

    United Hardware is a wholesale hardware distributor that provides products, services, and capabilities to independent hardware retailers. They have a strong culture rooted in core values such as safety, trust, teamwork, continuous improvement, and service. They have been in business for over 60 years and service over 800 stores in the upper Midwest from their distribution center in South Dakota. They offer services such as category management, merchandising, replenishment, e-commerce, customer service, and marketing.

    hamlakehardwarehank.com
    Website
    1945
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

