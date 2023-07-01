HappyNest is an eco-friendly laundry service that connects consumers to local laundromats through their mobile app. They offer customizable, next-day pickup and delivery service, helping laundromat owners utilize their efficient machines and reduce energy waste. With the decline in the laundry services market, HappyNest is providing a convenient and cost-effective solution for consumers who want to save time and support local businesses. Check their availability in your area on their website or call their hotline.