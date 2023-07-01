← Company Directory
HappyNest
    About

    HappyNest is an eco-friendly laundry service that connects consumers to local laundromats through their mobile app. They offer customizable, next-day pickup and delivery service, helping laundromat owners utilize their efficient machines and reduce energy waste. With the decline in the laundry services market, HappyNest is providing a convenient and cost-effective solution for consumers who want to save time and support local businesses. Check their availability in your area on their website or call their hotline.

    happynest.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources